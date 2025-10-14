White Bear Lake fraudulent student: Search warrant details birth certificate used in enrollment

The Brief A search warrant made public on Thursday revealed new details into the investigation of a 22-year-old man accused of enrolling at White Bear Lake Area High School in September. The man reportedly used a Liberian birth certificate with a 2007 birth year while enrolling under a different name. The investigation is ongoing and formal charges have not been filed.



Authorities are seeking copies of a birth certificate and other enrollment documents as part of an ongoing investigation into a 22-year-old man accused of enrolling as a student at White Bear Lake Area High School.

Search warrant seeks student records

The backstory:

The investigation began in late September after reports surfaced that an adult was attending the school. A student recognized an Anoka County Jail mugshot as someone she knew as a student, prompting her mother to report it to officials. School officials determined the student, a 22-year-old man, used fraudulent documents and a false identity to enroll.

The search warrant, made public on Thursday, reveals the man reportedly used a Liberian birth certificate with a birth year of 2007 when enrolling under a different name. Officers say this information differs from what’s listed on his Minnesota driver’s license.

According to the warrant, the man allegedly admitted to authorities that he used the Liberian birth certificate to pass the enrollment process while also possessing a Minnesota birth certificate. Investigators are seeking copies of the birth certificate, enrollment documents, and any other student identification documents as part of this search warrant.

The search warrant states there are open investigations involving other agencies outside of Ramsey County and White Bear Lake.

The man has not been formally charged as of Oct. 14.