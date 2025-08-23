Minnesota State Fair: Attendance steady on Day 2, no records broken yet

article

The Brief The Minnesota State Fair hosted 153,988 visitors on Friday. There were 171,233 visitors on the second day of the fair in 2024, setting the current record.



The Minnesota State Fair had fewer visitors on its second day this year compared to the past couple of years.

Minnesota State Fair attendance

By the numbers:

There were 153,988 people who passed through the gates of the Minnesota State Fair on Friday, according to numbers from the fair's website.

This is a drop from the 171,233 people who visited on the second day of the event in 2024, which remains the highest attendance record for the fair's second day.

There were 164,741 people who visited the fair on the second day in 2023.

What's next:

Saturday is 4-H Day at the Minnesota State Fair, which could draw more crowds, along with cooler weather that is keeping the air crisp and comfortable.