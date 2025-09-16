Falcon Heights draws crowd to discuss future of Les Bolstad Golf Course

The Brief The University of Minnesota plans to close the Les Bolstad Golf Course, citing financial challenges. Falcon Heights residents gathered Tuesday night to share input on what should come next. Proposed redevelopment ideas include a mix of affordable housing, green spaces, and commercial use.



Golfers are running out of time at the University of Minnesota’s Les Bolstad Golf Course, but for neighbors in Falcon Heights, the course’s closure is just the beginning of a much larger conversation.

What we know:

Residents showed up in numbers on Tuesday night to voice their opinions on the redevelopment of the University of Minnesota’s 141-acre Les Bolstad Golf Course.

University representatives and city leaders hosted an open house to hear from the community, which expressed a range of priorities from green spaces to affordable housing.

"It’s a balance," said Falcon Heights resident Peter Demerath. "We know that we need affordable housing in the metro, but this is also very precious green space. It’s also a wildlife corridor. There’s green space here that a lot of people care about."

Victor Toso is focused on the health risks of redevelopment.

"Who’s going to handle this property that has been sprayed on? God knows what has been put on it for decades. Are we going to have kids running around with that stuff?" Toso asked.

"If they’re going to dispose of this property," Toso said, "I think it needs to be done in a way that is honest, transparent, straightforward."

Falcon Heights City Administrator Jack Linehan said the city is aiming for a mixed-use redevelopment that incorporates affordable housing, corner stores, green space, and a design that promotes walking, biking, and transit access.

"It’s a very rare situation," Linehan said. "Not often do properties this large come up for development, not only in Falcon Heights, but in the Twin Cities. This will be one of the largest development sites in the metro area."

Project timeline

Why you should care:

A recent city study suggested the land could accommodate between 1,500 and 2,000 new housing units. Because the property has long been tax-exempt, future development could also bring in substantial tax revenue.

What's next:

The city plans to compile the community feedback into a report that will be presented to the City Council Planning Commission for a vote next Tuesday.

That report will then be shared with the University of Minnesota and prospective developers.