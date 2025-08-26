Minnesota State Fair sets first attendance record for 2025 on Monday

article

The Brief The Minnesota State Fair saw its first record-breaking attendance day so far this year. On Monday, 145,022 people were recorded attending the fair. This breaks the previous record of 144,504 people set in 2017.



Minnesota State Fair attendance

By the numbers:

The Great Minnesota Get-Together set a new attendance record on Monday with 145,022 visitors, surpassing the previous record for the first Monday of the fair, which was set in 2017 with 144,504 people.

Attendance on the fifth day of the Minnesota State Fair was much higher compared to the year before, which saw just 80,546 people. With extreme heat and severe storms keeping people home, the 2024 Monday was one of the least attended first Mondays in decades.

So far, 819,197 people have visited the fair this year.

Pleasant weather in the coming days could bring more people out for the Great Minnesota Get-Together.