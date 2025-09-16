Things to do in Minnesota: 6 things to do this weekend (Sept. 19–21)

article

From anime conventions to food festivals, there's plenty of things to do this weekend in Minnesota.

Twins host Guardians

Friday, Sept. 19 through Sunday, Sept. 21

Target Field

The Twins will host the Cleveland Guardians for four games at Target Center this weekend, including a split doubleheader on Saturday, Sept. 20. The Twins have also planned some special events, including Taiwanese Heritage Night on Friday.

Anime Wonder Minnesota

Sept. 20-21

Education Building, Minnesota State Fairgrounds, Falcon Heights

Dive into the world of anime and manga with this immersive event celebrating Asian culture and fandom. Enjoy Japanese-themed games, performances, delicious food, attend cosplay meetups, meet special guests, and more.

Valley Scare

Select nights starting Sept. 20

Valleyfair, Shakopee

Valley Scare is back for another year of spine-chilling thrills. Experience terrifying haunted mazes, sinister scare zones, and live shows while enjoying the park's popular night rides.

Twin Cities VegFest

Sunday, Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Harriet Island Park, St. Paul

Celebrate plant-based living at the Twin Cities VegFest, featuring delicious vegan food, cooking demos, and yoga classes and more. The festival aims to be zero-waste and includes more than 100 participating vendors.

Shakopee Food Truck Festival

Sept. 20, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

The Landing, Shakopee

Enjoy delicious food from over 30 food trucks at this family-friendly festival. The event also features live music, activities for kids, and local vendors, making it a perfect outing for everyone.

Monticello Let's Chalk

Sept. 20–21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

West Bridge Park, Monticello

The Let’s Chalk Festival will transform downtown Monticello’s streets into vibrant, temporary masterpieces from various artists across the globe. This free two-day event also features food, live music, and activities for the whole family.