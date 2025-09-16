Expand / Collapse search

Things to do in Minnesota: 6 things to do this weekend (Sept. 19–21)

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  September 16, 2025 1:58pm CDT
File photo of Twin Cities VegFest.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - From anime conventions to food festivals, there's plenty of things to do this weekend in Minnesota. 

Twins host Guardians  

  • Friday, Sept. 19 through Sunday, Sept. 21
  • Target Field
  • Click here for ticket information

The Twins will host the Cleveland Guardians for four games at Target Center this weekend, including a split doubleheader on Saturday, Sept. 20. The Twins have also planned some special events, including Taiwanese Heritage Night on Friday. 

Anime Wonder Minnesota

  • Sept. 20-21
  • Education Building, Minnesota State Fairgrounds, Falcon Heights
  • Click here for ticket information

Dive into the world of anime and manga with this immersive event celebrating Asian culture and fandom. Enjoy Japanese-themed games, performances, delicious food, attend cosplay meetups, meet special guests, and more.  

Valley Scare 

  • Select nights starting Sept. 20
  • Valleyfair, Shakopee
  • Click here for ticket information

Valley Scare is back for another year of spine-chilling thrills. Experience terrifying haunted mazes, sinister scare zones, and live shows while enjoying the park's popular night rides.

Twin Cities VegFest

  • Sunday, Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Harriet Island Park, St. Paul
  • Free entry; details found here

Celebrate plant-based living at the Twin Cities VegFest, featuring delicious vegan food, cooking demos, and yoga classes and more. The festival aims to be zero-waste and includes more than 100 participating vendors.

Shakopee Food Truck Festival 

  • Sept. 20, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
  • The Landing, Shakopee
  • Free entry; details found here

Enjoy delicious food from over 30 food trucks at this family-friendly festival. The event also features live music, activities for kids, and local vendors, making it a perfect outing for everyone.

Monticello Let's Chalk

  • Sept. 20–21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • West Bridge Park, Monticello
  • Free entry; details found here

The Let’s Chalk Festival will transform downtown Monticello’s streets into vibrant, temporary masterpieces from various artists across the globe. This free two-day event also features food, live music, and activities for the whole family. 

