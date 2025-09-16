Things to do in Minnesota: 6 things to do this weekend (Sept. 19–21)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - From anime conventions to food festivals, there's plenty of things to do this weekend in Minnesota.
Twins host Guardians
- Friday, Sept. 19 through Sunday, Sept. 21
- Target Field
- Click here for ticket information
The Twins will host the Cleveland Guardians for four games at Target Center this weekend, including a split doubleheader on Saturday, Sept. 20. The Twins have also planned some special events, including Taiwanese Heritage Night on Friday.
Anime Wonder Minnesota
- Sept. 20-21
- Education Building, Minnesota State Fairgrounds, Falcon Heights
- Click here for ticket information
Dive into the world of anime and manga with this immersive event celebrating Asian culture and fandom. Enjoy Japanese-themed games, performances, delicious food, attend cosplay meetups, meet special guests, and more.
Valley Scare
- Select nights starting Sept. 20
- Valleyfair, Shakopee
- Click here for ticket information
Valley Scare is back for another year of spine-chilling thrills. Experience terrifying haunted mazes, sinister scare zones, and live shows while enjoying the park's popular night rides.
Twin Cities VegFest
- Sunday, Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Harriet Island Park, St. Paul
- Free entry; details found here
Celebrate plant-based living at the Twin Cities VegFest, featuring delicious vegan food, cooking demos, and yoga classes and more. The festival aims to be zero-waste and includes more than 100 participating vendors.
Shakopee Food Truck Festival
- Sept. 20, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- The Landing, Shakopee
- Free entry; details found here
Enjoy delicious food from over 30 food trucks at this family-friendly festival. The event also features live music, activities for kids, and local vendors, making it a perfect outing for everyone.
Monticello Let's Chalk
- Sept. 20–21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- West Bridge Park, Monticello
- Free entry; details found here
The Let’s Chalk Festival will transform downtown Monticello’s streets into vibrant, temporary masterpieces from various artists across the globe. This free two-day event also features food, live music, and activities for the whole family.