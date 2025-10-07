Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Oct. 10-12)

article

From vibrant art fairs and comic book conventions to a festive fall celebration, there are plenty of things to do in Minnesota this weekend.

Stillwater Harvest Fest

Oct.11–12 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

North Lowell Park, Stillwater

Free to attend, more info here

Experience the best of autumn at Stillwater Harvest Fest with a giant pumpkin weigh off and pumpkin drop, live music, a vendor market and more.

City of Lakes Art Fair

Oct. 11 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bde Maka Ska, Minneapolis

Free to attend, more information here

Set against the stunning backdrop of Bde Maka Ska, this inaugural art fair features over 150 talented artists, live music, and delicious food.

MNCBA FallCon

Oct. 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Grandstand at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds

Ticket information found here

Dive into the world of comics at one of Minnesota’s largest comic book conventions. Meet artists, shop from local and out-of-state vendors, and enjoy family-friendly activities, including a cosplay contest and panel programming.

Howl-O-Ween

Oct. 12 from noon to 3 p.m.

Wolfe Park, St. Louis Park

Free to attend, more information here

Bring your furry friends to Howl-O-Ween! Stroll through the park with your furry friend, enjoy vendor shopping, and participate in a pet costume contest. Dogs are required to be leashed at this event.

Maker Fair Minnesota

Oct. 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nicollet County Fairgrounds, Saint Peter

Admission required, more information here

Discover one-of-a-kind items from local artisans, enjoy food trucks, and engage in activities for kids at the 13th annual Maker Fair Minnesota on Saturday. Admission is $5 per car or $1 per person.