Minnesota State Fair attendance falls shy of record, most attended since 2019

The Brief The Minnesota State Fair had 1.94 million visitors this year, slightly higher than 2024 but short of an overall attendance record. The State Fair had one record-breaking day: 145,022 visitors on Aug. 25. This year's State Fair had the highest attendance since 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.



The numbers are out, and the Minnesota State Fair fell just shy of setting an overall attendance record.

2025 State Fair attendance

What we know:

State Fair officials say more than 1.94 million tickets were sold across the 12 days of the Great Minnesota Get-Together. That’s slightly higher than in 2024, which had 1,925,904 visitors.

This year’s total of 1,940,869 is the highest attendance for the State Fair since 2019. This year was the fifth-most attended State Fair in history, and busiest since the COVID-19 pandemic.

One record-breaking day

Dig deeper:

We had only one of the 12 individual days of the State Fair set an attendance record. On Monday, Aug. 25, 145,022 people went through the gates in Falcon Heights.

State Fair daily attendance

By the numbers:

Here’s a look at the State Fair’s daily attendance this year, compared to 2024:

• Thursday, Aug. 21: 137,148 (1,727 fewer than 2024)

• Friday, Aug 22: 153,988 (17,245 fewer)

• Saturday, Aug. 23: 198,863 (14,299 more)

• Sunday, Aug. 24: 184,176 (49,532 more)

• Monday, Aug. 25: 145,022 (64,476 more, a new daily record)

• Tuesday, Aug. 26: 132,553 (7,776 more)

• Wednesday, Aug. 27: 114,932 (30,599 fewer)

• Thursday, Aug. 28: 125,924 (44,693 more)

• Friday, Aug. 29: 180,520 (45,001 fewer)

• Saturday, Aug. 30: 222,800 (15,722 more)

• Sunday, Sept. 31: 194,501 (61,514 fewer)

State Fair attendance factors

Big picture view:

Given the weather at this year’s State Fair, you would think attendance would’ve shattered some records. There were no days of the 12 with highs in the 90s, and only two in the 80s. Most of the 12 days were in the 70s, and humidity was never really a factor.

So what gives with modest attendance numbers? Ticket prices continue to rise, as it’s $20 for adults just to get through the gates. The State Fair’s grandstand lineup lacked a true star, and those shows are continuing to rise in cost. The list of new foods for many also left a lot to be desired.