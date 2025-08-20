Minnesota State Fair vendors and organizers prepare for first day

The Brief The fairgrounds are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Ticket sales end at 9 p.m. This year, a full-priced adult ticket costs $20.



Around the Minnesota State Fair grounds on Wednesday, vendors made their final preparations for another exciting year in Falcon Heights.

MN State Fair preparation

What they're saying:

"There’s a lot of exciting things happening on the ground now, even before gates open," Minnesota State Fair spokesperson Maria Hayden said. "The day before the fair is always exciting here on the grounds. It’s hopping. Everyone is putting finishing touches and getting ready to welcome people here."

"It’s always fun to get out here with the crowds, and try new foods, and see what’s new," pumpkin grower Alex Bogie said. "[I’m] really excited. I plan to come a few times this year."

Brad Ribar told FOX 9 his team had been on the grounds since early June, as they prepare to sell 250,000 ears of roasted sweet corn from Monticello.

Inspiring weather forecast

Local perspective:

This year, Ribar and others feel confident that Mother Nature is also on their side.

"The streets have been crazy, but it always is," vendor Brad Ribar said. "I’m excited about the weather that is coming… this year it couldn’t be better, because the weather is better, the cooler the weather, the better we do."

On Thursday’s Opening Day, tickets for adults are discounted from the standard $20 price to $18.