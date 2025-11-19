Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Nov. 21–23)

article

Get ready to dive into the holiday spirit with a weekend full of festive markets, dazzling lights, and gingerbread wonders across the Twin Cities metro area.

Minneapolis Christkindl Market

Nov. 21–23 + additional weekends

North Loop Green, Minneapolis

Free admission; more information here

Experience the charm of a traditional German-style Christmas market at the second annual Minneapolis Christkindl Market. With twinkling lights, over 35 vendors, and festive treats like Glühwein and Spätzle, it's a holiday wonderland for all ages.

The market is open for five weekends from November to December (Friday through Sunday), with a special kick-off celebration starting at 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 21.

GLOW Holiday Festival

Nov. 20 to Jan. 4 – select days

CHS Field, St. Paul

Ticketed event, more information here

Brighten your holiday season at the GLOW Holiday Festival. Stroll through millions of lights and enjoy returning favorites, in addition to new attractions like the Merry Carousel.

Horse Crazy Holiday Market

Nov. 21-22

Minnesota State Fair North End Event Center, Falcon Heights

Ticketing information not available, more information here

Whether you're an equestrian, a dog lover, or just looking for the perfect unique gift, you won't want to miss this holiday market featuring over 80 vendors, artists, makers and exhibitors. Find equine and canine-themed goods, take a carriage ride around the fairground, and enjoy food and live music.

Gingerbread Wonderland

Nov. 21 to Jan. 3; closed for holidays

Norway House, Minneapolis

Ticketed event, more information here

Celebrate the joy of Norwegian gingerbread traditions at this enchanting exhibition. With hundreds of sweet creations on display, it's a magical experience for bakers, artists, and families alike.

MN Christmas Market

Nov. 22, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Union Depot, St. Paul

$1 cash or Venmo at the door, more information here

Support local small businesses at this annual pop-up holiday market featuring over 75 vendors. It's a perfect opportunity to find unique, handcrafted gifts and enjoy a festive shopping experience.