Minnesota State Fair: Saturday the busiest day of 2025 so far

The Brief The Minnesota State Fair saw more people on its third day than on the previous days in 2025. Saturday had 198,863 people visit the fair, more than the 184,564 people who came out for day 3 in 2024, but less than the 212,850 people who visited on day 3 in 2023. No attendance records have been broken so far this year.



Minnesota State Fair attendance

By the numbers:

So far in 2025, 137,148 people visited on Thursday, 153,988 people on Friday and 198,863 people on Saturday.

Day 3 attendance numbers in 2025 surpassed day 3 attendance numbers set in 2024, which saw 184,564 people, but didn't come close to the 212,850 people who visited on day 3 in 2023.

The year 2018 holds the record for day 3 attendance, with 222,194 visitors.

The records for day 1 and day 2 were both set in 2024, with 138,875 people visiting on the opening day that year, followed by 171,233 people on the following day.

Pleasant weather in the coming days could bring more people out for the Great Minnesota Get-Together.