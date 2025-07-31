Minnesota State Fair: What's new in 2025?

The Brief The Minnesota State Fair is highlighting its new rides and attractions in 2025. The Midway and Kidway are adding two new rides each. The Thunderbird, a new swing ride, is also open, giving riders an aerial view of the fair.



The Minnesota State Fair is now just three weeks away, and we are getting a look at the five new rides and other new attractions at the 2025 great Minnesota get-together.

New rides

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Overdrive ride (Minnesota State Fair) From: Supplied

What's new?:

The highlight of the new rides is The Thunderbird, a towering, family-friendly swing ride that lifts guests 180 feet into the air "offering a thrilling panoramic view of the entire fairgrounds and beyond."

Midway rides:

The fair is adding two new rides at the Midway this year:

Overdrive: The ride features "dazzling lights and fast-action spinning sleds" and with apparently some "The Fast and the Furious" branding.

The Scorpion: A three-armed ride that tilts and swings riders in the air.

Kidway rides:

Along with the Midway, the Kidway will also get two new rides:

Hampton Space Age: "Little ones can hop into their own spaceship, take the wheel, and soar through gentle ups and downs on this exciting, rotating track-based adventure."

Jumbo (Flying Elephant): Kids can take to the air on the back of an elephant that "lets you take the reins, controlling your ride’s ups and downs for a truly thrilling, personalized adventure!"

New attractions

Journey to Space (Supplied)

The other side:

Beyond the rides, guests will get the chance to explore the International Space Station as part of the "Journey to Space" exhibit.

The "hands-on" exhibit gives guests the experience of being aboard the space station. The fair writes: "Through a variety of immersive displays, guests can try their hand at some of the engineering feats that support the astronauts who live there. Produced by the Science Museum of Minnesota and the California Science Center with support from NASA."

Along with the "Journey to Space," a separate, temporary NASA showcase will include "The Evolution of the Spacesuit" which displays five full-scale spacesuits from the past, present, and future. Guests will also get the chance to meet NASA Deputy Chief Flight Director Michael Lammers and check out some moon rocks. This exhibit only runs the first weekend of the fair, Thursday, Aug. 21 through Sunday, Aug. 24.

What else?

Big picture view:

The fair is also highlighting the $22 million renovation of the Lee and Rose Warner Coliseum. Among the updates, the fair explains:

Accessibility Updates: Two new ramps have been built in the north and south concourses to provide better access to wheelchair seating areas. Plus, wheelchair-accessible seating areas in the arena have been redone to make them easier to enter and navigate.

Coliseum Renovation Display: Stop by the main lobby off Judson Avenue to read more about the renovation progress and see renderings of the projected work slated for the next year.

Seat Recognition Program: The Minnesota State Fair Foundation is unveiling a new recognition opportunity – and by getting involved, you can help support the Warner Coliseum project. Donors can purchase a name plate on a seat in the arena, and proceeds from this tax-deductible donation will go toward funding continued improvements in the new era of the Coliseum. Learn more at the Minnesota State Fair Foundation booth in the Coliseum or at the new Friends of the Fair Pavilion next to the J.V. Bailey House.

The renovations were cited among the reasons the fair increased ticket prices in 2025, going up $2 among all age levels.

There will also be changes to the restrooms, adding breastfeeding stations and sensory-friendly spaces.

Dig deeper:

To see all the new vendors and more changes, you can visit the fair website.

A couple of weeks ago, FOX 9 got a look at some of the new drinks at the Minnesota State Fair. Click here for a look at those treats.

What's next:

The 2025 Minnesota State Fair runs Thursday, Aug. 21 through Labor Day, Sept. 1. For all the latest fair updates and news, you can click here.