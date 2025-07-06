Remembering Philando Castile 9 years after death

The Brief Family and friends remembered the life and legacy of Philando Castile at a prayer vigil Sunday night. Castile was fatally shot by St. Anthony Police Officer Jeronimo Yanez during a traffic stop. Castile’s girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, live-streamed the shooting.



Family and friends are remembering the life and legacy of Philando Castile. 9 years ago, Castile was shot and killed during a traffic stop.

Remembering Philando Castile

What we know:

Nine-years-ago on Sunday, Castile was shot and killed by St. Anthony Police Officer Jeronimo Yanez during a traffic stop. Castile’s girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, was in the car with him and live-streamed the shooting. Her 4-year-old daughter was in the back seat. This made headlines across the country, and things escalated when the officer was acquitted of all charges.

What they're saying:

"I just want people to remember my son as the kind-hearted, loving individual that he was and that he is still doing great things in this form of existence. You know, he may not be here, but his spirit is still continuing to do great things," said Valerie Castile.

"You know, to see that officer are being held accountable, it just does my heart warm, you know, because everybody should be held accountable for their behavior and their action no matter what costume you have on how rich you are, you know what position you have, you should be held accountable. It's simple," Valerie added.

Valerie Castile plans to continue doing everything she can to honor her son, Philando.