Minnesota State Fair named as best in the country by USA Today

The Brief The Minnesota State Fair was named the best in the country by USA Today 10Best. Neighboring states of Iowa and Wisconsin closed out the top three spots. The Great Minnesota Get-Together runs from Thursday, Aug. 21 through Labor Day, Sept. 1.



The Minnesota State Fair has been named as the best state fair in the country by the USA Today Readers’ Choice Awards.

USA Today 10Best announced its top state fairs list on Wednesday, with Minnesota taking the No. 1 spot and Iowa and Wisconsin following closely behind.

The article said of the Great Minnesota Get-Together, "The Minnesota State Fair is one of the region’s most widely attended activities, drawing nearly two million visitors every year. The fair is located on a 320-acre fairground and typically runs from late August into Labor Day. It’s one of the nation’s biggest fairs, employing 80 full-time employees and about 2,000 people during fair time, and it has enormous economic impact on the Twin Cities and surrounding areas."

Here are the 10 best state fairs in the country:

Minnesota State Fair Iowa State Fair Wisconsin State Fair State Fair of Texas South Carolina State Fair Indiana State Fair Alaska State Fair Florida State Fair Washington State Fair Ohio State Fair

USA Today explained the list is created by readers voting on a list assembled by an expert panel's nominations.

2025 Minnesota State Fair

The Great Minnesota Get-Together runs from Thursday, Aug. 21 through Labor Day, Sept. 1.

