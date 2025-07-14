Jodi Huisentruit disappearance: New Hulu documentary on case set to debut

The Brief "Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit" is a new documentary on the disappearance of the Iowa news anchor thirty years ago. A recent 20/20 episode on the disappearance led to a new tip that led to a search in Minnesota last year. The documentary will take a look at Huisentruit's life and career, including access to her Mason City station's archive.



A new three-part documentary on the disappearance of news anchor Jodi Huisentruit thirty years ago is set to debut this week.

The documentary, titled "Her Last Broadcast," will take a look at the case, including a new tip that led authorities to search a property in Minnesota last year.

Jodi Huisentruit disappearance

The backstory:

Huisentruit went missing in the early morning hours of June 27, 1995. On that morning, Huisentruit, an anchor at KIMT in Mason City, was running late for work. She called a coworker around 4 a.m. to let them know she was on her way. She never made it to work.

At her apartment, police found signs of a struggle, including a bent key outside her car. Her disappearance was quickly ruled an abduction.

Huisentruit was declared legally dead in 2001. Over the last three decades, authorities have been unable to find her or recover her remains.

Jodi Huisentruit documentary debuts

What we know:

The new documentary is being produced by ABC News Studios and came about because of a 20/20 episode on the case in 2022. The filmmakers say that the episode led to a new tip on the case, which revealed a "secret clue" that led authorities to search property in Winsted, Minn.

Police said no human remains were discovered during the search. Officers didn't say what led them to search the property, or if they found any new evidence. Huisentruit's connection to the Winsted property also remains a mystery.

ABC News Studios says the documentary will also include interviews with family, friends, and former coworkers. The series will also include a look at Huisentruit's life and career, including "rare access to KIMT-TV, where Huisentruit’s abandoned desk remains untouched."

What's next:

"Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit" will debut on Hulu on Tuesday, July 15.