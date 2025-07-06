Search for Nikki Anderson: Dakota County woman disappearance one year ago

The Brief Nicole "Nikki" Anderson went missing from her Randolph Township home on July 6, 2024. A year later, the Dakota County Sheriff issued a plea for answers in the case. A $50,000 reward is being offered for information that helps authorities solve the case.



Sunday marks one year since a Dakota County woman disappeared when she went out to check her mail.

Search for Nikki Anderson

What we know:

Nicole "Nikki" Anderson was last seen alive on July 6, 2024, when she left her home to walk down the driveway and check the mail.

At the time, her family says she was only wearing her house slippers, and she had left all her personal items behind.

"She would never leave without her dog. Without her cell phone. Without her wallet. She would not do that," Anderson’s brother, Troy Haro, told FOX 9 previously.

Local perspective:

Deputies conducted extensive searches around Anderson's home. In the days after Anderson's disappearance, authorities also searched property belonging to Anderson's ex-boyfriend – who police said was a "person of interest" in the case.

Deputies spent ten hours searching the property, using drones and canines. Despite those efforts, no arrests have been made in the case.

$50K reward offered for information on disappearance

What they're saying:

In a post on Sunday, the Dakota County Sheriff's Office put out a plea for information in Anderson's case.

It reads: "Over the past year, investigators from the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office — in collaboration with federal, state, and local partners — have worked tirelessly to locate Nikki. Our commitment remains unwavering. We will not rest until we find her and bring answers to her family.

"We continue to urge anyone with information, no matter how small, to come forward. If you know something, say something."

What you can do:

If you have any information that can help investigators find Nikki, you are asked to call 651-564-9097 or submit a tip online. Authorities say tipsters can remain anonymous.

A $50,000 reward is being offered for a tip that leads to the location of Anderson or the prosecution of someone in her disappearance.