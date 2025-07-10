Apple Valley stabbing: Man charged in fatal attack

The Brief A man has been charged in the deadly Apple Valley stabbing. Aron Isait Medina Rojas, 20, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder with intent. Authorities believe Rojas may attempt to flee to Mexico.



Apple Valley deadly stabbing charges

The backstory:

According to the charges, just after 3 a.m. on June 6, officers found a man, later identified as 21-year-old Daniel Aguilar, unresponsive, lying in a pool of blood with a stab wound to the left side of his chest.

Aguilar was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance video captures stabbing

Timeline:

Court documents state that multiple surveillance cameras captured the incident.

At 2:38 a.m., Aguilar was walking on a sidewalk carrying several things. A minute later a vehicle's headlights come into view, and two men and possibly one woman are heard arguing.

At 2:40 a.m., video shows Aguilar and Rojas on a sidewalk. Rojas approached Aguilar, and Aguilar backed away, court documents allege. The two men continue to argue, and Rojas "closed the space" between him and Aguilar. Rojas then allegedly "struck" the victim on the left side of his chest.

After being struck, Aguilar is heard saying, "I'm f---ing walking home bro. Let me be." Rojas then punched Aguilar in the throat, and he collapsed on the sidewalk. Rojas then walks out of the camera frame.

At 2:41 a.m., Rojas and a woman came into the camera's view and walked to Aguilar with the woman's phone "illuminating" at Aguilar. The two then walk back to the vehicle and leave the scene.

Aguilar's girlfriend speaks with police

What they're saying:

According to court documents, Aguilar was with his girlfriend the night before his stabbing in Minneapolis.

Aguilar's girlfriend told police she had gotten into an argument with Aguilar that night after being in a club with him. She says while they were at the club she kept getting phone calls from Rojas' girlfriend, who was angry that Aguilar's girlfriend was with him because she knew that he had cheated on the woman.

Aguilar and his girlfriend eventually left the club, and drove to a parking lot in Apple Valley where they continued to argue, charges said.

Rojas and his girlfriend came to pick up Aguilar's girlfriend from the parking lot as she walked away from Aguilar's car on foot. As they were driving away, they saw Aguilar walking and Rojas' asked the victim's girlfriend if he had a gun.

The couple then dropped Aguilar's girlfriend at a friend's house.

Rojas' girlfriend contacted police later on July 6. She says after she and Rojas dropped off Aguilar's girlfriend, they saw Aguilar walking. Rojas then stopped the car, and his girlfriend got out of the car and confronted Aguilar.

Court documents say that Aguilar reportedly got "aggressive" with Rojas' girlfriend, and a fight between Rojas and Aguilar ensued.

After the fight, Rojas returned to the car with blood on his shirt and told his girlfriend they had to leave, the charges allege.

Search for suspect

Dig deeper:

Police are asking for the public's help in finding Rojas, adding they fear he may try to flee the country to Mexico.

Medina Rojas owns a gray 2017 Chrysler 300 with Minnesota plates SKU-892. However, officers aren't sure if he's still using the Chrysler.

Anyone who spots the Chrysler is asked to call Apple Valley police at 952-322-2323.

Rojas currently has an active arrest warrant out for him.