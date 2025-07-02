Police urge caution after Minneapolis man charged for string of Apple Valley burglaries

The Brief A Minneapolis man is facing charges for a string of burglaries in Apple Valley. He is being accused of hitting at least five homes in the span of a few hours. Police said the pattern found in these incidents were similar.



Apple Valley police said a Minneapolis man is facing charges for a string of burglaries.

Police said they had received reports of five homes that were burglarized in a similar area during early-morning hours on June 21.

Similar patterns

What we know:

Investigators said in most cases, a man allegedly entered through the side or service door which was unlocked. Then, after gaining entry to the garage, he accessed cars available, and finally made his way into the houses via unlocked doors.

According to court documents, 40-year-old Matthew Starnes was taken into custody and is being charged related to multiple burglaries. He faces a total of six counts – five counts of burglary and one count of attempted burglary.

$1K in stolen credit cards

The backstory:

According to the complaint, one of the victims reported his wallet was missing and later noticed "the total amount used on the stolen cards was over $1000."

Police said nobody was injured during this spree, but do say people were inside the home sleeping in all the cases reported. Authorities said multiple surveillance video cameras captured evidence being reviewed during the investigation.

Lock your car, exterior doors

What they're saying:

The Apple Valley Police Department offered words of caution to keep your property safe. They remind everyone to secure all exterior doors to your home, including the garage. If you park in your driveway overnight, remove any garage door openers and lock the car. If you have security cameras, routinely check batteries to make sure the equipment is up and running. Leave your outside lights on from dusk to dawn. And of course, call 911 to report any and all suspicious activity.