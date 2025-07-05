Burnsville volleyball coach accused of abusing player

The Brief Burnsville boys volleyball coach Brooke Reinhardt, 24, is charged with criminal sexual conduct for allegedly abusing a player. Police say the relationship was uncovered after the boy's wallet was discovered inside a Burnsville resident's home. During questioning, Reinhardt admitted to having sex with the victim on at least three occasions.



A Burnsville boys' volleyball coach is charged with criminal sexual conduct for engaging in multiple sexual acts with one of her players, a criminal complaint filed Thursday alleges.

Crime reported

What we know:

Brooke Reinhardt, 24, is charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct as a person in a position of authority.

According to the criminal complaint, the abuse was uncovered after the victim's wallet was found by a man who knew Reinhardt in his Burnsville home. The person who found the wallet is identified only as "Witness 1" and his exact relationship with Reinhardt is not clarified in the complaint.

Police say the witness reported being out of state for a week and when he returned to his Burnsville home he discovered the wallet belonging to the 17-year-old player. The witness said the boy had never been to his home and had no reason to visit.

Burnsville coach charged

Dig deeper:

According to the complaint, police spoke with the victim, who said he had mistakenly left his wallet in his coach's car after Reinhardt gave him a ride to practice. The victim initially said that was the extent of their relationship. However, when he allowed police to check his phone, they found texts from Reinhardt that told the victim "had a lot of things to delete." Officers say they found other texts mentioning condoms. When officers asked the victim about those texts, he admitted the two had been dating and had intercourse on at least two occasions.

Police then arrested Reinhardt at her home. According to the charges, Reinhardt denied having a relationship with the victim but then later admitted to engaging in a sexual relationship with the boy on three occasions, including in her vehicle, at her home, and at Witness 1's home.

What's next:

Reinhardt made her first appearance in court on Thursday. She is set to return to court next month for an omnibus hearing.