Missing Cloquet couple: Second body found during search

article

The Brief A Cloquet couple were reported missing in late May after last being seen at a gas station near McGregor. Jane Korpela's body was discovered on June 29 near an SUV in a remote wooded area. Authorities recovered a body, believed to be Latterell, on July 7 in a densely brushed area not far from the SUV.



A search for a missing Cloquet couple has led to the discovery of a second body, authorities say.

Body found in search for missing couple

What we know:

Jane Korpela, 62, and Daniel Latterell, 64, were last seen on May 26 at a gas station near McGregor. They were reported missing two days later.

Korpela’s body was found on June 29 near Latterell's SUV, which was discovered in a remote area about two miles north of Aitkin. The following day, law enforcement found Latterell’s clothing but did not locate him.

Authorities continued searching for Latterell, and on July 6, a drone search identified an "item of interest" in a densely brushed, wet area about 1,100 feet from the SUV. This led to the recovery of a body on July 7, which police believe to be Latterell. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office will confirm the identity and conduct an autopsy.

The Cloquet Police Department and the Aitkin Sheriff’s Office have stated foul play is not suspected, and the investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

Further details regarding the cause of their deaths have not yet been released.