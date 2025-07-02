Mendota Heights man survives heart attack after neighbor intervenes

Ralph Heussner is grateful to be alive after a close call with death this summer.

"Did this really happen?" Ralph wondered on Wednesday afternoon. "Why did I survive and others do not? Not many people survive heart attacks at home."

On June 4, the 76-year-old was mowing his lawn, when he had a heart attack and collapsed in his front yard.

A neighbor noticed his body on the ground, and alerted his wife Carol, who called 911 and started CPR.

After swift action by first responders, Ralph was soon in good hands at Regions Hospital.

"My doctor looked at it and said, you died, and then you came back, you died and then you came back [again]," Ralph said.

"I’m back because God has another plan for me," he continued. "God interceded."

This week, on Tuesday night, Heussner felt well enough to relive his story at a Mendota Heights city council meeting.

He praises first responders, his neighbor, and the Lord, for this second chance at life with his four grandsons and his wife, Carol.