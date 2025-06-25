Minnesota Aurora FC vs. Rochester FC: Watch on FOX 9+, stream here

The Minnesota Aurora FC will look to continue their undefeated streak as they take on the Rochester FC on Saturday at TCO Stadium in Eagan — their final home game of the regular season.

Minnesota Aurora FC vs. Rochester FC

Watch live:

Saturday's match begins at 7 p.m., and you can watch the game live on FOX 9+, as well as streaming on your smart TV via FOX LOCAL, in the player above, on FOX9.com, on FOX LOCAL Mobile and on FOX 9's YouTube channel.

(FOX 9 / FOX 9)

The backstory:

Minnesota Aurora FC remains unbeaten on the season at 9-0-2 and won the USL-W’s Heartland Division for the fourth year in a row and secured a USL-W League playoff berth.

The Aurora tied its previous match 1-1 against River Light FC.

How to watch Minnesota Aurora games on FOX LOCAL

What you can do:

FOX 9 is available to watch for free on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV and Vizio with the FOX LOCAL app. FOX LOCAL is free 24/7 live-streaming, breaking news, live video, weather forecasts, traffic reports and in-depth reporting on sports, politics, health and more.



With FOX LOCAL, you can watch FOX 9 locally produced programming live on your TV without cable or a TV provider – 100% FREE. Please note, FOX network programming, including NFL games, is not available on the FOX LOCAL app. Here’s how you can stream FOX network programming.