1 dead after man pulling anchor has medical emergency on Pelican Lake
OTTER TAIL CO., Minn. (FOX 9) - A Moorhead, Minnesota, man is dead after authorities say a medical emergency led to him falling into Pelican Lake in Otter Tail County.
Pelican Lake death
What we know:
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says on July 12, 2025, around 3:56 p.m. the 61-year-old man was pulling up an anchor when he suffered a medical emergency, and went into the water. He was pulled from the water, and CPR was started by witnesses on the boat.
Responding authorities transported him to Essentia Hospital in Detroit Lakes where he was pronounced deceased.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not yet released the identity of the victim.
The Source: Information provided by the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office