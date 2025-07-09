Apple Valley deadly stabbing suspect may be trying to flee to Mexico: police

article

The Brief Both the suspect and victim in a deadly stabbing in Apple Valley have been identified by authorities. The victim was found covered in blood and left for dead on a sidewalk over the weekend. Police fear the suspect may be trying to flee the country for Mexico.



Victim identified

The backstory:

On Sunday, police announced they were investigating a death after a man was found covered in blood on a sidewalk near Pennock Avenue and 138th Street West in the early morning hours.

Police said the death was under investigation but released few details about the circumstances of how the man died.

What we know:

On Wednesday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the victim in the deadly stabbing as 21-year-old Daniel Aguilar of Burnsville. The medical examiner's report lists the cause of death as multiple stab wounds.

Search for suspect

The other side:

In an update on Tuesday, Apple Valley police identified 30-year-old Aron Isait Medina Rojas as a suspect in the deadly attack.

Police are asking for the public's help in finding Medina Rojas, adding they fear he may try to flee the country to Mexico.

Dig deeper:

Medina Rojas owns a gray 2017 Chrysler 300 with Minnesota plates SKU-892. However, officers aren't sure if he's still using the Chrysler.

Anyone who spots the Chrysler is asked to call Apple Valley police at 952-322-2323.