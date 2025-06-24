Apple Valley police investigating residential burglary string

article

The Brief Apple Valley police say at least five different homes were burglarized last Saturday morning. The suspect gained entry either through unlocked garage service doors, or unlocked cars parked in the driveway with garage door openers. At least one wallet was stolen. The suspect is still at large.



The Apple Valley Police Department says it’s investigating multiple residential burglaries that happened in the city early Saturday morning.

Apple Valley burglary string

What we know:

Authorities say during the early-morning hours of June 21, five different residences on the 15600 block of Hallmark Path, 15700 block of Hannover Path and the 7900 block of Hallmark Way were burglarized.

Police say they believe the same suspect is involved in all the incidents.

Suspect description

The backstory:

Authorities say the suspect is described as a black male wearing a black ballcap, a white Nike shirt and carrying a black and white backpack. He was using a cellphone light to navigate in the dark.

Police say the suspect gained entry into garages at most of the homes through a garage service door, which was either unlocked or just had a doorknob lock engaged. Police say after getting into the garage, the suspect rummaged through vehicles and made his way into some of the homes through unlocked doors. In one incident, a man’s wallet was stolen.

Police say one of the victim’s vehicles was parked in the driveway, unlocked with the garage door opener inside. The suspect used the garage door opener to gain entry.

Lock your doors, lock your car

What you can do:

Authorities say these incidents are a good reminder to secure all exterior doors to your home, including the garage. If you park in your driveway overnight, remove your garage door opener and make sure all your car doors are locked. If you have exterior security cameras, check to make sure they’re operational and have battery power.

Police say to leave your outside lights on from dusk to dawn to help light up your neighborhood. Call 911 to report any suspicious activity.