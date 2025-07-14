Boil water advisory lifted for New Hope, Crystal, Golden Valley residents

The Brief A boil water advisory for Golden Valley, New Hope and Crystal was lifted earlier Monday night. The three cities lost water pressure Sunday morning after a valve at the Golden Valley water tower malfunctioned. Residents and businesses in those three cities can return to using their water as normal.



A boil water advisory in place for three Twin Cities communities after having their water services disrupted Sunday morning due to a valve malfunction was lifted early Monday night.

Boil water advisory lifted

What we know:

The City of New Hope posted to its website at about 4 p.m. Monday the boil water advisory for New Hope, Golden Valley and Crystal has been lifted. Officials say water quality testing done by the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed tap water is safe to drink and use as normal. Residents no longer need to boil there water for drinking, cooking or brushing teeth.

All residents and businesses may resume regular water usage.

Residents woke up Sunday to little or no water pressure coming from main water lines after a valve inside the Golden Valley water tower malfunctioned.

Water services were restored within a few hours, but the Joint Water Commission said at the time nobody should be using tap water to drink, make ice, brush teeth or cook until it can be tested by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Health department suggestions

What you can do:

With water now safety to use regularly again, the Health Department had the following suggestions for residents in New Hope, Crystal and Golden Valley.