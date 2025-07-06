Man dies in Apple Valley after being found covered in blood on sidewalk

The Brief Apple Valley police are investigating the death of a man who was found lying on a sidewalk overnight covered in blood. Despite efforts to revive the man, he was pronounced dead at the scene near Pennock Avenue and 138th Street. The circumstances of the death are unclear.



Apple Valley police are investigating the death of a man who was found overnight lying on a sidewalk covered in blood.

Death investigation

What we know:

Officers responded shortly after 3 a.m. to check on a man reported lying on the sidewalk near Pennock Avenue and 138th Street.

At the scene, officers said they found a man with a wound to his chest, who was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Investigators did not detail the exact nature of the injury or any further circumstances surrounding the death.

Police say the victim's identity will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

What you can do:

Police say they are "actively processing evidence and continuing the investigation." Police are asking anyone who lives nearby to check exterior security cameras for any activity between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Sunday morning. Anyone with video to share can contact Apple Valley police at (952) 322-2323.