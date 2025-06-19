Gas leak closes Highway 61 in downtown Hastings

article

The Hastings Fire Department says southbound Highway 61 is closed between Highway 55 and 15th street due to a gas leak in the area. Authorities say the closer is likely to last several hours.

Multiple agencies on scene

What we know:

The Hastings Fire Department, CenterPoint Energy and the Hastings Police Department are on the scene.