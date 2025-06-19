Gas leak closes Highway 61 in downtown Hastings

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Redwood County, Renville County
9
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Carver County
Extreme Heat Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Yellow Medicine County, Renville County, Brown County, Redwood County, Watonwan County, Nicollet County, Lac Qui Parle County, Blue Earth County, Martin County, Faribault County, Nobles County, Lyon County, Jackson County, Cottonwood County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Lincoln County, Rock County
Extreme Heat Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Stearns County, Waseca County, Goodhue County, Isanti County, Mille Lacs County, Hennepin County, Sherburne County, Swift County, Meeker County, Dakota County, Le Sueur County, Ramsey County, McLeod County, Washington County, Rice County, Stevens County, Chisago County, Kanabec County, Benton County, Pope County, Anoka County, Sibley County, Scott County, Kandiyohi County, Steele County, Wright County, Polk County, Pierce County
Extreme Heat Watch
from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Todd County, Morrison County, Douglas County, Freeborn County, Mower County, Wabasha County, Fillmore County, Winona County, Houston County, Olmsted County, Dodge County, Pepin County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Buffalo County
Extreme Heat Watch
from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, South Cass County, Crow Wing County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, Burnett County, Washburn County
Extreme Heat Watch
from SUN 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Northern Aitkin County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, South Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Koochiching County, North Itasca County, Central St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, North Cass County, Douglas County
Extreme Heat Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Mahnomen County, East Becker County, Lake Of The Woods County, Hubbard County, South Clearwater County, North Clearwater County, West Becker County, South Beltrami County, North Beltrami County
Extreme Heat Watch
from SAT 1:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, East Otter Tail County, Wilkin County, Grant County, Wadena County, West Otter Tail County

Gas leak closes Highway 61 in downtown Hastings

By
Published  June 19, 2025 3:41pm CDT
Dakota County
FOX 9
article

The Brief

    • Authorities say Highway 61 in downtown Hastings is closed Thursday afternoon due to a gas leak.
    • The closure, which is expected to last several hours, is between Highway 55 and 15th Street.
    • Hastings Fire, Centerpoint Energy and Hastings police are on the scene.

HASTINGS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities say a portion of Highway 61 in Hastings is closed Thursday afternoon due to a gas leak.

The Hastings Fire Department says southbound Highway 61 is closed between Highway 55 and 15th street due to a gas leak in the area. Authorities say the closer is likely to last several hours.

Multiple agencies on scene

What we know:

The Hastings Fire Department, CenterPoint Energy and the Hastings Police Department are on the scene.

Dakota CountyMinnesota