Gas leak closes Highway 61 in downtown Hastings
HASTINGS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities say a portion of Highway 61 in Hastings is closed Thursday afternoon due to a gas leak.
The Hastings Fire Department says southbound Highway 61 is closed between Highway 55 and 15th street due to a gas leak in the area. Authorities say the closer is likely to last several hours.
Multiple agencies on scene
What we know:
The Hastings Fire Department, CenterPoint Energy and the Hastings Police Department are on the scene.