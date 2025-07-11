Eagan residents warned of elevated lead levels coming from Gopher Resource

article

The Brief The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency sent letters to residents in Eagan warning about elevated lead levels detected earlier this year. State officials issued a notice of violation to the Gopher Resource recycling facility for lead levels that exceeded air quality standards. A community meeting will be held later this month, where residents can test soil samples and discuss lead exposure concerns.



Eagan residents were notified about elevated lead levels in the air more than a month after a local recycling company was issued a notice of violation for exceeding acceptable lead air quality standards.

Elevated lead levels in Eagan

Timeline:

Officials from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) said elevated lead levels were detected earlier this year at Gopher Resource in Eagan.

Residents received a letter earlier this month saying that Gopher Resource, a recycling center that prepares scrap, smelts, refines, and casts products that contain lead, such as batteries, had higher-than-acceptable lead readings in the air from January to March 2025.

In April, lead levels reportedly returned to "acceptable levels according to the federal standards that protect human health and the environment."

The state then issued Gopher Resource a notice of violation for exceeding lead air quality standards on May 29, 2025.

Letters notifying Eagan residents about the elevated lead levels were then sent out in July.

The MPCA said its data from air modeling show that elevated lead levels covered a 0.75-mile radius around the facility.

In the same news release, the Minnesota Department of Health notes that "no amount of lead in the body is safe." Officials add that even small amounts of lead can be harmful, especially for children.

The highest lead levels were reportedly concentrated along the facility's northern property line.

The MPCA said data from the area around Gopher Resource has not shown higher-than-normal levels of lead in children.

Gopher Resource elevated lead levels

What they're saying:

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency shared this statement on the notice of violation:

"The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is committed to protecting air, land, water, and climate in Minnesota. From January to March 2025, MPCA air monitoring data showed elevated lead levels that exceeded air quality standards at Gopher Resource, a lead-acid battery recycler in Eagan. On May 29, 2025, the MPCA issued a notice of violation to Gopher Resource for exceeding lead air quality standards. Gopher Resource has resolved the issues that led to the elevated lead levels, and MPCA air monitoring indicates that lead levels at the facility have returned to acceptable levels. Because this is an open civil investigation, the MPCA cannot comment further on the notice of violation."

The MPCA also shared this letter with residents announcing elevated lead levels coming from Gopher Resource in Eagan:

Gopher Resource state

The other side:

Gopher Resource shared the following statement:

"Since its establishment in Eagan nearly 80 years ago, Gopher Resource has provided critical environmental solutions to its customers and the community as part of the lead battery recycling process, the most successful recycling program in the country with more than 99% of all spent lead batteries being recycled. While providing this vital service, Gopher Resource remains true to our overriding core value: Protect people and communities. This is why we have adopted policies and procedures designed to ensure our operations not only meet, but often exceed, the highest environmental, health, and safety standards in the industry.

"When we became aware of the ambient air results earlier this year through our own proactive testing protocols, we took immediate action and worked diligently to investigate, identify and address the matter. As MPCA has stated, the issue has been resolved and the monitoring results returned to levels below the applicable standard.

"Furthermore, based on our site-specific monitoring data, the levels have continued to decrease and remain significantly below the standard. In addition to the steps we have already taken to resolve this matter, we are implementing robust engineering upgrades and process control enhancements to ensure compliance and drive continuous improvement. We have worked closely with MPCA on this matter and will continue to partner with them as we advance our shared goal of safeguarding our local community and environment."

By the numbers:

The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) sets the lead federal air quality standard at 0.15 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m3), averaged over three months of monitoring data.

The MPCA shared data showing the three-month rolling average of monitored lead concentration values from samples taken from the Gopher Resource monitor:

January 2025 – 0.19 µg/m3

February 2025 – 0.21 µg/m3

March 2025 – 0.23 µg/m3

April 2025 – 0.09 µg/m3

A chart from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency shows the three-month rolling average of monitored lead concentration values from November 2022 through April 2025 collected by the Gopher Resource Monitor. (Supplied)

Eagan Community Center meeting

What's next:

State and Dakota County officials will host a community meeting at the Eagan Community Center at 6 p.m. on July 22.

Gopher Resource did not say if it plans to have a representative at the meeting.

Officials say there will also be drop-off soil testing services available at the meeting. Information on how to do so can be found here.

Soil samples can also be submitted through a drop box at the Dakota County Wescott Library, which will be open from 9 a.m. on July 14 to 3 p.m. on July 18.

The Minnesota Department of Health is expected to analyze soil samples within two weeks.