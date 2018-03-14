Attempted abduction of 16-year-old girl in Coon Rapids
The Coon Rapids Police Department is investigating an attempted abduction and assault of a 16-year-old girl.
1 dead in Coon Rapids officer-involved shooting
One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Coon Rapids, Minnesota early Thursday morning.
Sledding accident injures Minnesota woman
A Coon Rapids sledding accident injured a Minnesota woman just over a week ago.
Coon Rapids, Minnesota, woman swindled out of $370,000 by fake contractors
Two men are facing charges after a Coon Rapids woman was swindled out of nearly $370,000 though fake contracting work.
In light of recent spike, K2 overdose survivor shares his story
Kyle Donovan admits he turned to K2 a few years ago because he thought it would help him pass a drug test.
Authorities identify two found dead in Coon Rapids parking lot
Authorities in Coon Rapids are searching for answers after two people were found dead in a car at a restaurant parking lot.
"Neighbor from hell" terrorizes Coon Rapids
People in two Coon Rapids neighborhoods have described him as a monster who has made their lives miserable. For Coon Rapids Police, he’s a usual customer who they have encountered on more than 80 police calls in the last few years, generating 800 pages in police reports since 2016. To his mother, he’s the victim of a conspiracy among his neighbors.
Suspected arson at Coon Rapids park
Police responded to a suspected arson at a park in Coon Rapids.
Coon Rapids uses snow plow for hail, residents clean debris
Residents in Coon Rapids and throughout the metro area are cleaning up after Sunday's storm that left so much hail, the City of Coon Rapids had to clean the streets with snow plows.
Mother and baby found safe in Minneapolis after AMBER Alert
A mother and her baby have been found safe in Minneapolis after the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued an AMBER Alert, but the mother is now saying she may not have been danger.
Group home causing concern for police, neighbors
Police and residents in Coon Rapids, Minnesota are speaking out about a vulnerable adult living in a state-run group home whose violent behavior has brought officers to the neighborhood at least 46 times since last July.