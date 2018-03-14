"Neighbor from hell" terrorizes Coon Rapids
People in two Coon Rapids neighborhoods have described him as a monster who has made their lives miserable. For Coon Rapids Police, he’s a usual customer who they have encountered on more than 80 police calls in the last few years, generating 800 pages in police reports since 2016. To his mother, he’s the victim of a conspiracy among his neighbors.

Group home causing concern for police, neighbors
Police and residents in Coon Rapids, Minnesota are speaking out about a vulnerable adult living in a state-run group home whose violent behavior has brought officers to the neighborhood at least 46 times since last July.