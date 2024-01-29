Coon Rapids murder charges: Man dressed as UPS driver killed 3 people

article

A man dressed as a package delivery driver has been charged with murder, accused of fatally shooting three people inside a Coon Rapids home last week.

Alonzo Pierre Mingo, 37, of Fridley, is charged with three counts of second-degree murder in connection to the Jan. 26 killing of Shannon Patricia Jungwirth, 42, her son Jorge Alexander Reyes-Jungwirth, 20, and her husband Mario Alberto Trejo Estrada, 39.

According to the charges, there were surveillance cameras in and outside the home that captured much of the incident. The cameras showed three suspects, including Mingo, getting out of a vehicle. Mingo was dressed as a UPS driver and was carrying a cardboard box to the door. Eventually, all three suspects leave together, though the charges do not detail what role the other two suspects played in the killings.

Murder charges shed light on killings

According to the criminal complaint, at around 12:24 p.m. on Jan. 26, police responded to a home at 212 94th Ave. NW in Coon Rapids after receiving an emergency call. The call captured a woman in the background of a possible domestic situation.

When the police arrived, they found a man in the doorway with at least one gunshot wound to the head. A broken firearm magazine and several loose rounds of ammunition were on the floor near his body, charges said. A second man was found with an apparent gunshot wound to the head in the office area of the home. Then, in the bedroom, police found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Two children, both under the age of 5, were found at the home, charges said.

Several surveillance cameras were mounted throughout the home, including a wireless camera near the woman who was killed. Meanwhile, a pole camera had previously been mounted across the street from the home.

The pole camera captured a navy blue Nissan Altima, which is registered to Mingo, parked in front of the home at 12:21 p.m. on Jan. 26. Three people then got out of the vehicle — two of them were wearing clothing similar to what a UPS driver would wear — and went into the home. One of the men, later identified as Mingo, was carrying a cardboard box as if he were delivering a package. At about 12:28 p.m., all three men exited the home and got into the same vehicle.

Surveillance video from inside the home captured the woman, later identified as Jungwirth, along with both children in the bedroom. Mingo, wearing a UPS-type uniform, and another man, who later appears to be one of the deceased men, enter the room. Mingo then holds both the man and woman at gunpoint and demands money, before Mingo and the two adults leave the bedroom, court documents state. The children followed them.

The video then captures Mingo and the woman returning to the bedroom, where Mingo shoots her in the head at point-blank range, charges said. The older child enters the bedroom and is crying hysterically. Another video shows the younger child going into the bedroom to check on the woman, until the older child pulls them out of the room.

According to the charges, shortly after police responded to the home, a KOPS alert was issued for Mingo's vehicle. He was seen leaving his home at 3:14 p.m. on Jan. 26, and driving away in the same vehicle that was spotted outside the Coon Rapids home. Mingo was arrested soon after.

Mingo told investigators he never worked at UPS, didn't own a cell phone and had been home all day. Police searched his vehicle and found a backpack with a UPS delivery uniform top and UPS vest inside, charges said. Mingo's cell phone, which he threw from the vehicle before his arrest, had been turned off at 10 a.m. on Jan. 26 but was turned back on at 12:39 p.m. that day. Meanwhile, the cardboard box that was carried into the Coon Rapids home had Mingo's fingerprints on it.

Police confirmed Mingo worked at UPS until January 2024.

No guns were found in the home.

The criminal complaint does not reveal a motive for the killings.