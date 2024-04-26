Coon Rapids YMCA shooting ‘not random’: Police

A shooting at a YMCA in Coon Rapids on Friday evening left one person shot at a scene that police do not believe is random.

According to the Coon Rapids Police Department, around 7:58 p.m. officers were sent to the Emma B. Howe YMCA located at 8950 Springbrook Dr. NW on the report of gunshots heard.

When police arrived, they found one person who had been shot. The person has since been transported to a local hospital, and is in a condition that is unknown currently, police say.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division and Crime Scene Unit are also assisting in the investigation, which remains active.