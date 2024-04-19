Coon Rapids head-on crash kills driver, injures 2 others

article

A driver was killed, and two others were injured, including a juvenile, in a head-on crash in Coon Rapids.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said the fatal crash happened on Tuesday just before 5:45 p.m. near Main Street Northwest and Wedgewood Drive Northwest.

A man driving a hatchback was heading east on Main Street Northwest when he entered the opposite lane and crashed into a pickup truck head-on. The hatchback driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the pickup truck was transported to the hospital for minor injuries. The juvenile in the pickup truck also sustained minor injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities did not share further details about the crash, but the incident remains under investigation.