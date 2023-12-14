Woman struck by 2 motorists, killed in Coon Rapids

A woman was killed Wednesday night in Coon Rapids after she was hit by two motorists, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff's office says the woman was crossing Coon Rapids Boulevard Northwest near 111th Avenue Northwest when she was hit by a motorist. The woman was then struck by another car being driven in the same direction as the first.

Emergency responders provided aid to the woman and took her to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The two drivers were not injured and are cooperating with authorities, according to the sheriff's office.