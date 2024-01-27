Man arrested in connection to 3 killed in Coon Rapids

article

A man has been arrested in connection to the three people found dead in a Coon Rapids home Friday afternoon, the Anoka County Sheriff's office said.

According to law enforcement, there were two "young juveniles" found inside the home at the time of the incident but neither were injured.

Dispatch received a 911 call around 12:24 p.m. on Friday with an open line and "sounds of disturbance" in the background, authorities said. An "open line call" is when a call has been placed, but no one is actively responding.

The Coon Rapids and Blaine police departments, along with the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the 200 block of 94th Avenue Northwest and upon arrival, found two men and one woman dead.

This incident is being investigated as a homicide and remains open, law enforcement said.

Authorities say the names and ages of the victims and the suspect will be released at a later time.