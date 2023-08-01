Coon Rapids police investigating fatal crash involving stolen vehicle

A person has died after the stolen vehicle they were driving went off the road, struck a tree, and caught fire in Coon Rapids early Sunday morning, according to police.

The Coon Rapids and Anoka Police Departments responded to a 911 call about a vehicle on fire in the 10400 block of Mississippi Boulevard Northwest around 4:00 a.m., according to a press release from the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival, they found the vehicle engulfed in flames. Firefighters swiftly extinguished the fire and found the victim inside the vehicle. The person, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, the release stated.

Investigators determined that the vehicle had been reported stolen in Coon Rapids, but it was not being pursued by law enforcement at the time of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing and is being handled by the Coon Rapids Police Department, the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.



