Coon Rapids triple homicide: Fridley man now faces first-degree murder charges

A man is now facing first-degree murder charges for his alleged involvement in dressing as a package delivery driver before fatally shooting three people inside a Coon Rapids home in January.

Alonozo Pierre Mingo, 37, of Friday, was initially charged with three counts of second-degree murder in connection to the Jan. 26 killing of Shannon Patricia Jungwirth, 42, her son Jorge Alexander Reyes-Jungwirth, 20, and her husband Mario Alberto Trejo Estrada, 39.

Court records filed on Wednesday indicate Mingo is facing six new charges of first-degree murder, including for premeditation, while committing a felony, and aiding and abetting.

According to the charges, surveillance cameras in and outside the home, located on the 200 block of 29th Avenue Northwest in Coon Rapids, captured much of the incident.

Court records allege cameras showed three people, Mingo and brothers Demetrius Shumpert and Omari Shumpert, getting out of a vehicle at the house. Mingo was dressed as a UPS driver and carrying a cardboard box to the door. Eventually, all the men left together.

When police later responded to the scene, they found a man in the doorway with at least one gunshot wound to the head. A second man was found with an apparent gunshot wound to the head in the office area of the home. Then, in the bedroom, police found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. The criminal complaint accused Mingo of being responsible for two of the deaths.

Two children, both under the age of 5, were found at the home, charges said.

Demetrius, 31, and Omari, 19, were each charged in February with three counts of second-degree murder for their alleged roles. Demetrius is scheduled to appear in court next April 16, and Omari on May 7.

Mingo is due in court on April 17 for his initial appearance on the new charges. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison, and prosecutors have filed a motion of intent to seek aggravated sentencing.