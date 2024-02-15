Coon Rapids triple homicide: Brothers charged with murder

article

Anoka County prosecutors have charged two more people in a triple homicide at a Coon Rapids home in January.

Alonzo Pierre Mingo, 37, and brothers Demetrius Shumpert, 31, and Omari Shumpert, 19, have now each been charged with three counts of second-degree murder in connection to the Jan. 26 killing of Shannon Patricia Jungwirth, 42, her son Jorge Alexander Reyes-Jungwirth, 20, and her husband Mario Alberto Trejo Estrada, 39.

Demetrius and Omari Shumpert made their first court appearance on Feb. 15, while Mingo appeared before a judge in January. All three men had their bail set at $5 million.

According to the charges, surveillance cameras in and outside the home captured much of the incident. Prosecutors previously laid out Mingo’s alleged role in the shootings, but charging documents filed on Feb. 14 shed new light on Omari and Demetrius Shumpert’s alleged involvement.

Charging documents reveal new details

According to court records, police responded to the 200 block of 29th Avenue Northwest in Coon Rapids after receiving an emergency call.

When the police arrived, they found a man in the doorway with at least one gunshot wound to the head. A broken firearm magazine and several loose rounds of ammunition were on the floor near his body, charges said. A second man was found with an apparent gunshot wound to the head in the office area of the home. Then, in the bedroom, police found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

According to court records, law enforcement reviewed camera and audio footage showing Demetrius and Omari Shumpert arriving at the house with Mingo while dressed in UPS-type uniforms.

During the incident, the brothers allegedly held the victims at gunpoint, and all three pistol-whipped one of the men, while Demetrius pistol-whipped the man later found in the office.

Charges allege Omari allegedly shot the man found in the front entryway while Mingo is accused of killing the other two victims, the complaint states.

Court documents claim the broken firearm magazine and loose rounds of ammunition recovered from the scene contained a DNA mixture of more than one person, and Omari was listed as a "contributor".

Law enforcement also reviewed cell phone records, which they say placed all three men at Demetrius’ residence the morning of the shooting, charges allege.

While speaking with investigators, Omari and Demetrius denied being involved in the shooting. Both remain in custody at Anoka County Jail.