1 dead in Coon Rapids following domestic incident call: Police

One person is dead after several agencies responded to the scene of a reported domestic incident early Wednesday morning in Coon Rapids.

According to a press release provided by the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, around 3:28 a.m., police responded to a domestic incident near the 10300 block of Jay Street NW in Coon Rapids.

At the scene, authorities located an adult man with life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police have since taken one person into custody who has not yet been charged formally.

The Coon Rapids Police Department, Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office, and Anoka County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate the incident.