Coon Rapids killings: 3 victims identified as mom, husband and son

The three people who were killed at a home in Coon Rapids on Jan. 26 have been identified as a mother, her son and her husband.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office on Monday identified the three people as Shannon Patricia Jungwirth, 42, her son Jorge Alexander Reyes-Junwirth, 20, and her husband Mario Alberto Trejo Estrada, 39.

A suspect, a 37-year-old Fridley man, has been arrested. He hasn't been formally charged as of Monday morning.

The incident remains under investigation, authorities said.

What we know so far

Police haven't released many details about what happened. Here's what we know so far:

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, dispatch received a 911 call around 12:24 p.m. on Jan. 26 with an open line and "sounds of disturbance" in the background. An "open line call" is when a call has been placed, but no one is actively responding.

The Coon Rapids and Blaine police departments, along with the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the 200 block of 94th Avenue Northwest and upon arrival, found two men and one woman dead. According to law enforcement, there were two "young juveniles" found inside the home at the time of the incident but neither were injured.