16-year-old shot at Coon Rapids YMCA expected to survive injuries

A 16-year-old boy who was shot at a YMCA in Coon Rapids Friday night is expected to survive, police say.

According to Coon Rapids police, just before 8 p.m. Friday, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Emma B. Howe YMCA.

Police say a person outside fired shots into the YMCA, which struck the 16-year-old victim.

The victim is expected to survive his injuries and is currently being treated at the hospital, law enforcement said.

Authorities say the shooting seems to be a part of an ongoing conflict, and they don't believe it's random.

Coon Rapids police is continuing to investigate the incident, and they encourage anyone with information on the shooting to call them at 763-427-1212.