3 dead in Coon Rapids following 911 call with ‘sounds of disturbance’

Authorities in the northern metro are investigating a homicide on Friday that left three people dead in Coon Rapids.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, dispatch received a 911 call around 12:24 p.m. with an open line and "sounds of disturbance" in the background. An "open line call" is when a call has been placed, but no one is actively responding.

Coon Rapids and Blaine police departments, along with the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 200 block of 94th Avenue Northwest and upon arrival found two men and one woman dead.

No arrests have been made yet, and an active investigation is currently ongoing. Authorities are encouraging the surrounding area to use caution at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.