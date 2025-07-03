Manny Collins remembered at candlelight vigil, balloon release

The Brief A community in Columbia Heights gathered Thursday night to remember Manny Collins, whose remains were found in an Elk River landfill last weekend. Collins had been missing since May 8, and it was believed his disappearance was against his will. The community honored his life with a candlelight vigil and balloon release.



A community in Columbia Heights gathered Thursday night to honor the life of Manny Collins after the remains of the 16-year-old were found at an Elk River landfill last weekend.

Collins had been missing since May 8, and authorities conducted multiple searches at the Waste Management landfill in Elk River in connection with his disappearance. Thursday night, family and community members gathered to remember Collins with a candlelight vigil and balloon release.

Human remains found in Elk River landfill

What we know:

Human remains discovered in the Elk River landfill last weekend were identified by authorities as missing Columbia Heights teen Manny Collins.

During the investigation, law enforcement received information that led them to a video which reportedly showed evidence suggesting the body might have made its way into a dumpster then hauled away by a garbage truck, leading them to search the landfill.

What they're saying: "It is with heavy hearts the Columbia Heights Police Department and Anoka County Sheriff’s Office announce that human remains were located over the weekend. After further testing, the remains were identified as Jordan (Manny) Collins, Jr. We wish to express our condolences to his mother, family, and loved ones during this tragic time," the Anoka County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday morning.

Manny Collins disappearance - Timeline

The backstory:

Collins was last seen on May 8 in the area of University Avenue and 49th Avenue Northeast in Columbia Heights. At the time of his disappearance, he was staying with his father.

Deputies have said Collins was likely missing against his will, and they have a person of interest in the case but declined to identify them. Collins' mother says the teen's father was the last person to see him alive and hasn't cooperated with the investigation.