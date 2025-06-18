Search for Manny Collins resumes at Elk River Landfill

The Brief Law enforcement has resumed the search for Manny Collins at the Elk River landfill. The search was temporarily called off due to weather. Authorities said they have a person of interest in the case, but that person has not been arrested or charged, so law enforcement have not released their name.



Authorities have resumed the search for the missing teenager, Manny Collins, at the Elk River landfill.

Raw aerial footage of the search will be uploaded above.

Manny Collins search

The backstory:

Several law enforcement agencies were at the landfill in early June to conduct a search in connection with the case. Authorities say they are unable to share specifics on what the searches have revealed so far, but they’re going through debris in search of possible evidence.

"Additionally, detectives are continuing their investigation through a variety of means such as interviews and forensic testing in order to bring answers," the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said on Friday.

Authorities said they continue to have a person of interest in the case, but that person has not been arrested or charged, so their name has not been released.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the BCA tip line at 1 (877) 996-6222 or email bca.tips@state.mn.us.

Manny Collins timeline

Manny Collins has been missing since May 8. Authorities believe he is missing against his will. Here’s a timeline of the case: