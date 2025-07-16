Columbia Heights PD searching for teen girl missing for a month
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota BCA issued an alert on Wednesday for a missing teen girl in Columbia Heights who hasn't been seen in a month.
Karen Estefania Ruales-Coraizaca missing
What we know:
Police say 16-year-old Karen Estefania Ruales-Coraizaca was living with relatives in Isanti, Minn.
On June 19, the relatives informed her mother that Ruales-Coraizaca had left the home without notice on June 15 and never returned.
Since then, police say Ruales-Coraizaca has made contact with her mother by phone but refuses to return home or say where she is.
Dig deeper:
Police believe she is staying with "unknown friends."
What you can do:
If you have information on Ruales-Coraizaca's whereabouts, please call dispatch at 763-427-1212 and reference case #25130923.
The Source: This story uses information from a missing person report from the Minnesota BCA.