Expand / Collapse search

Columbia Heights PD searching for teen girl missing for a month

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  July 16, 2025 3:01pm CDT
Missing Persons
FOX 9
article

16-year-old Karen Estefania Ruales-Coraizaca has been missing since June 15. (FOX 9)

The Brief

    • Karen Estefania Ruales-Coraizaca left a relative's home on June 15.
    • She has been in contact with her mother since then, but refuses to say where she is or return home.
    • Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota BCA issued an alert on Wednesday for a missing teen girl in Columbia Heights who hasn't been seen in a month.

Karen Estefania Ruales-Coraizaca missing

What we know:

Police say 16-year-old Karen Estefania Ruales-Coraizaca was living with relatives in Isanti, Minn.

On June 19, the relatives informed her mother that Ruales-Coraizaca had left the home without notice on June 15 and never returned.

Since then, police say Ruales-Coraizaca has made contact with her mother by phone but refuses to return home or say where she is.

Dig deeper:

Police believe she is staying with "unknown friends."

What you can do:

If you have information on Ruales-Coraizaca's whereabouts, please call dispatch at 763-427-1212 and reference case #25130923.

The Source: This story uses information from a missing person report from the Minnesota BCA.

Missing PersonsColumbia Heights