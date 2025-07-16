Columbia Heights PD searching for teen girl missing for a month

article

The Brief Karen Estefania Ruales-Coraizaca left a relative's home on June 15. She has been in contact with her mother since then, but refuses to say where she is or return home. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.



The Minnesota BCA issued an alert on Wednesday for a missing teen girl in Columbia Heights who hasn't been seen in a month.

Karen Estefania Ruales-Coraizaca missing

What we know:

Police say 16-year-old Karen Estefania Ruales-Coraizaca was living with relatives in Isanti, Minn.

On June 19, the relatives informed her mother that Ruales-Coraizaca had left the home without notice on June 15 and never returned.

Since then, police say Ruales-Coraizaca has made contact with her mother by phone but refuses to return home or say where she is.

Dig deeper:

Police believe she is staying with "unknown friends."

What you can do:

If you have information on Ruales-Coraizaca's whereabouts, please call dispatch at 763-427-1212 and reference case #25130923.