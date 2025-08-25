Blue heron rescued from tangled fishing line in Columbia Heights

The Brief A family out for a Saturday morning boat ride and fishing adventure ended up saving a Blue heron from a tangled fishing line. It happened on Silver Lake in Columbia Heights. Jeff Krause and his kids discovered the bird trapped in a fishing line hanging from a tree branch. They cut the line, got the bird to safety and it's now recovering at the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.



What started as a Saturday morning on a Twin Cities lake for a man and his kids turned into a rescue operation to save a bird’s life.

Blue heron stuck in fishing line

What we know:

Jeff Krause took his kids out for a boat ride and some fishing Saturday morning on Silver Lake in Columbia Heights. At about 9 a.m., they came across a blue heron trapped in a fishing line that appeared to be stuck on a tree branch, unable to move enough to get out to freedom.

Krause family rescues bird

The backstory:

Jeff Krause took matters into his own hands to make sure the bird got out safely. He cut down the fishing line and got the bird into a net before taking it to safety. Krause then called police, who contacted a Three Rivers Park ranger to meet them at Silver Lake.

Bird taken to Wildlife Rehabilitation Center

What's next:

Authorities took the bird and transported it to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Roseville. Officials say the bird is safe and in recovery.