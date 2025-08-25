Blue heron rescued from tangled fishing line in Columbia Heights
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - What started as a Saturday morning on a Twin Cities lake for a man and his kids turned into a rescue operation to save a bird’s life.
Blue heron stuck in fishing line
What we know:
Jeff Krause took his kids out for a boat ride and some fishing Saturday morning on Silver Lake in Columbia Heights. At about 9 a.m., they came across a blue heron trapped in a fishing line that appeared to be stuck on a tree branch, unable to move enough to get out to freedom.
Krause family rescues bird
The backstory:
Jeff Krause took matters into his own hands to make sure the bird got out safely. He cut down the fishing line and got the bird into a net before taking it to safety. Krause then called police, who contacted a Three Rivers Park ranger to meet them at Silver Lake.
Bird taken to Wildlife Rehabilitation Center
What's next:
Authorities took the bird and transported it to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Roseville. Officials say the bird is safe and in recovery.