Amber Alert canceled, 3-week-old boy found safe after abduction in Columbia Heights

A 3-week-old baby boy was found safe in Minneapolis after police say a woman abducted the child from his legal guardian in Columbia Heights, prompting an Amber Alert to be issued on Wednesday afternoon.

The 37-year-old woman, who is the child's mother but not the legal guardian, was also found safe, according to Columbia Heights police.

Columbia Heights Amber Alert

The backstory:

Columbia Heights police said the child was taken from the guardian’s home by the child's mother, a 37-year-old woman, who allegedly threatened violence towards the legal guardian.

Both the child and his mother were then found safe in south Minneapolis about 20 minutes after the Amber Alert was sent out, according to police.

The mother was arrested on an outstanding warrant in Anoka County, police say.

Amber Alert network issue

What they're saying:

When asked why some phones received the Amber Alert while others didn't, a spokesperson for the Minnesota Department of Public Safety said, "It appears an unknown network issue out of our control prevented the alert from reaching Verizon customers. Verizon is aware of the issue and is actively investigating."