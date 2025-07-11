Manny Collins' mother speaks after son's father is charged
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Manny Collins' mother, Ashley Berry, spoke for the first time Friday since her son's father was arrested and charged in his death.
Manny Collins' mother speaks out
What they're saying:
Manny's mother first thanked law enforcement and the community for their support and effort while her son was missing.
Berry says she hopes her son receives the justice that he deserves.
She also expressed fond memories of Manny, saying he had an old soul and touched a lot of people throughout his life.
She continued to say Manny had a girlfriend who he cared about deeply. The couple would fall asleep together while on FaceTime, Berry said.
Manny Collins disappearance, death
The backstory:
Jordan Collins Sr., 38, made his first appearance in Anoka County Court on Wednesday in the death of his son, Jordan "Manny" Collins. Collins Sr. faces a charge of second-degree murder in the case.
Manny Collins' body was discovered at a landfill in Elk River weeks after his disappearance on May 8. An autopsy later determined Collins died by homicide. The criminal complaint states the autopsy "findings indicate evidence of decapitation."
READ MORE: Manny Collins' father charged with murder; autopsy finds evidence of decapitation
Timeline:
Here is a timeline of Collins' disappearance:
- May 8: Collins was last seen near the area of the 4900 block of University Avenue Northeast in Columbia Heights. Collins' mother reported she last heard from her son in a text at around 4 a.m.
- May 12: A missing persons report was filed.
- May 28: The Anoka County Sheriff's Office and Columbia Heights Police Department hold a joint news conference with Manny Collins family, begging for answers. Police said they feared Manny was being held against his will.
- May 29: Manny's uncle spoke with FOX 9 about his disappearance. Watch the interview here.
- June 2: Authorities provide an update about the investigation into Collins' disappearance, saying they have interviewed additional people and have followed up on leads, though details were vague.
- June 4: Authorities first started searching the Elk River landfill. Ashley Berry, the mother of Collins, sat down with FOX 9's Karen Scullin to make a plea for answers in his disappearance.
- June 5: The Anoka County Sheriff's Office asked residents in the area where he was last seen to check their property for any suspicious items. Residents and businesses in the area were also asked to check their security footage for any sightings of Collins, or anything that might be suspicious.
- June 6: Authorities search the Waste Management Landfill in Elk River in connection with Collins' disappearance.
- June 28: Human remains were recovered.
- June 30: DNA testing came back as a match for the missing 16-year-old.
- July 1: Law enforcement announced the death of Collins and provided an update on the investigation.
- July 7: The father of Manny Collins is arrested on probable cause murder.
- July 9: Formal charges are filed against Jordan Collins Sr.