Manny Collins' mother speaks after son's father is charged

The Brief Manny Collins's mother spoke for the first time since her son's father was arrested and charged in relation to Manny's death. Manny's mother, Ashley Berry, says she is praying that Manny gets justice, and thanked law enforcement for their efforts in the search for her son. Manny's death was announced by law enforcement on July 1.



Manny Collins' mother, Ashley Berry, spoke for the first time Friday since her son's father was arrested and charged in his death.

Manny Collins' mother speaks out

What they're saying:

Manny's mother first thanked law enforcement and the community for their support and effort while her son was missing.

Berry says she hopes her son receives the justice that he deserves.

She also expressed fond memories of Manny, saying he had an old soul and touched a lot of people throughout his life.

She continued to say Manny had a girlfriend who he cared about deeply. The couple would fall asleep together while on FaceTime, Berry said.

Manny Collins disappearance, death

The backstory:

Jordan Collins Sr., 38, made his first appearance in Anoka County Court on Wednesday in the death of his son, Jordan "Manny" Collins. Collins Sr. faces a charge of second-degree murder in the case.

Manny Collins' body was discovered at a landfill in Elk River weeks after his disappearance on May 8. An autopsy later determined Collins died by homicide. The criminal complaint states the autopsy "findings indicate evidence of decapitation."

READ MORE: Manny Collins' father charged with murder; autopsy finds evidence of decapitation

Timeline:

