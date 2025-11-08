Columbia Heights home invasion leaves man injured

The Brief Columbia Heights Police are investigating a home robbery. A man was injured during the robbery but is in stable condition. The suspects fled the scene and remain at large.



A home robbery in Columbia Heights left one man injured as police search for the suspects.

Columbia Heights robbery details

What we know:

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, on Friday at around 10:20 p.m., police and EMS responded to a home on the 1400 block of 47th Avenue Northeast on reports of a home invasion.

Authorities say a man was followed into his home by two men intending to rob him. A struggle ensued, and the victim was injured

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. Other people in the home were not harmed during the incident.

Investigation ongoing

What's next:

The Columbia Heights Police Department and Anoka County Sheriff’s Office are actively investigating the case. Authorities are working to locate the suspects who fled the scene.