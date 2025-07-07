Manny Collins: Father taken into custody in relation to teen’s death

The Brief Jordan "Manny" Collins Jr., 16, had been missing since May 8, after he was last seen in Columbia Heights. The remains of Collins were found in an Elk River landfill on June 28. Authorities say that Jordan Dupree Collins Sr., his father, has been taken into custody in relation to his son's death.



Law enforcement officials say they have taken Jordan Dupree Collins Sr., – the father of missing teen Manny Collins, who was later found dead – into custody in relation to the death of his son.

Jordan Dupree Collins Sr. taken into custody

What we know:

On July 7, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said it took Jordan Dupree Collins Sr., 38, of Columbia Heights, into custody in relation to the death of his son, Jordan Dupree Collins, Jr. – often referred to as Manny.

What's next:

Dupree Collins Sr. has not yet been formally charged.

The death remains under investigation.

Manny Collins disappearance

Dig deeper:

Collins was last seen on May 8 in the area of University Avenue and 49th Avenue Northeast in Columbia Heights. At the time of his disappearance, he was staying with Dupree Collins Sr. Deputies said Collins was likely missing against his will.

Here are the key dates authorities have mentioned so far in the search for Collins.