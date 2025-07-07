Manny Collins: Father taken into custody in relation to teen’s death
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Law enforcement officials say they have taken Jordan Dupree Collins Sr., – the father of missing teen Manny Collins, who was later found dead – into custody in relation to the death of his son.
Jordan Dupree Collins Sr. taken into custody
What we know:
On July 7, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said it took Jordan Dupree Collins Sr., 38, of Columbia Heights, into custody in relation to the death of his son, Jordan Dupree Collins, Jr. – often referred to as Manny.
What's next:
Dupree Collins Sr. has not yet been formally charged.
The death remains under investigation.
Manny Collins disappearance
Dig deeper:
Collins was last seen on May 8 in the area of University Avenue and 49th Avenue Northeast in Columbia Heights. At the time of his disappearance, he was staying with Dupree Collins Sr. Deputies said Collins was likely missing against his will.
Here are the key dates authorities have mentioned so far in the search for Collins.
- May 8: Collins was last seen near the area of the 4900 block of University Avenue Northeast in Columbia Heights. Collins' mother reported she last heard from her son in a text at around 4 a.m.
- May 12: A missing persons report was filed.
- May 29: Manny's uncle spoke with FOX 9 about his disappearance. Watch the interview here.
- June 2: Authorities provide an update about the investigation into Collins' disappearance, saying they have interviewed additional people and have followed up on leads, though details were vague.
- June 4: Authorities first started searching the Elk River landfill. Ashley Berry, the mother of Collins, sat down with FOX 9's Karen Scullin to make a plea for answers in his disappearance.
- June 5: The Anoka County Sheriff's Office asked residents in the area where he was last seen to check their property for any suspicious items. Residents and businesses in the area were also asked to check their security footage for any sightings of Collins, or anything that might be suspicious.
- June 6: Authorities search the Waste Management Landfill in Elk River in connection with Collins' disappearance.
- June 28: Human remains were recovered.
- June 30: DNA testing came back as a match for the missing 16-year-old.
- July 1: Law enforcement announced the death of Collins and provided an update on the investigation.