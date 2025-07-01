Human remains identified as missing teen Manny Collins

The Brief Manny Collins Jr., 16, has been missing since May 8 after he was last seen in Columbia Heights. Authorities say there's a person of interest in the case but have not publicly identified them. In recent weeks, law enforcement has been searching the Elk River landfill. It's unknown if this is where the remains were recovered. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement agencies are holding a 10 a.m. press conference on Tuesday to provide an update on the investigation.



Human remains discovered over the weekend have been identified by authorities as missing Columbia Heights teen, Manny Collins.

Human remains found

What they're saying:

"It is with heavy hearts the Columbia Heights Police Department and Anoka County Sheriff’s Office announce that human remains were located over the weekend. After further testing, the remains were identified as Jordan (Manny) Collins, Jr. We wish to express our condolences to his mother, family, and loved ones during this tragic time," said the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities did not say where the remains were located, but the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death. The Minnesota BCA, FBI, Anoka County Sheriff's Office and Columbia Heights Police Department are continuing to investigate.

Law enforcement is holding a press conference at 10 a.m. on Tuesday to share updates on the investigation. You can watch the press conference live in the player above.

The search for Manny Collins

The backstory:

Collins has been missing since May 8 and was last seen in the area of University Avenue and 49th Avenue Northeast in Columbia Heights.

Deputies have said Collins was likely missing against his will, and they have a person of interest in the case but declined to identify them. Collins' mother says the teen's father was the last person to see him alive and hasn't cooperated with the investigation.

As part of the investigation, law enforcement searched the Waste Management Landfill in Elk River on several occasions. Officials said their investigation led them to search the area, but did not provide further details. As of Tuesday morning, it's unknown where the human remains were recovered.

Manny Collins disappearance - Timeline

Timeline:

Here are the key dates authorities have mentioned so far in the search for Collins.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.