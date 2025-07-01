Human remains identified as missing teen Manny Collins
(FOX 9) - Human remains discovered over the weekend have been identified by authorities as missing Columbia Heights teen, Manny Collins.
Human remains found
What they're saying:
"It is with heavy hearts the Columbia Heights Police Department and Anoka County Sheriff’s Office announce that human remains were located over the weekend. After further testing, the remains were identified as Jordan (Manny) Collins, Jr. We wish to express our condolences to his mother, family, and loved ones during this tragic time," said the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities did not say where the remains were located, but the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death. The Minnesota BCA, FBI, Anoka County Sheriff's Office and Columbia Heights Police Department are continuing to investigate.
Law enforcement is holding a press conference at 10 a.m. on Tuesday to share updates on the investigation. You can watch the press conference live in the player above.
The search for Manny Collins
The backstory:
Collins has been missing since May 8 and was last seen in the area of University Avenue and 49th Avenue Northeast in Columbia Heights.
Deputies have said Collins was likely missing against his will, and they have a person of interest in the case but declined to identify them. Collins' mother says the teen's father was the last person to see him alive and hasn't cooperated with the investigation.
As part of the investigation, law enforcement searched the Waste Management Landfill in Elk River on several occasions. Officials said their investigation led them to search the area, but did not provide further details. As of Tuesday morning, it's unknown where the human remains were recovered.
Manny Collins disappearance - Timeline
Timeline:
Here are the key dates authorities have mentioned so far in the search for Collins.
- May 8: Collins was last seen near the area of the 4900 block of University Avenue Northeast in Columbia Heights. Collins' mother reported she last heard from her son in a text at around 4 a.m.
- May 29: Manny's uncle spoke with FOX 9 about his disappearance. Watch the interview here.
- June 2: Authorities provide an update about the investigation into Collins' disappearance, saying they have interviewed additional people and have followed up on leads, though details were vague.
- June 4: Ashley Berry, the mother of Collins, sat down with FOX 9's Karen Scullin to make a plea for answers in his disappearance.
- June 5: The Anoka County Sheriff's Office asked residents in the area where he was last seen to check their property for any suspicious items. Residents and businesses in the area were also asked to check their security footage for any sightings of Collins, or anything that might be suspicious.
- June 6: Authorities search the Waste Management Landfill in Elk River in connection with Collins' disappearance.
- July 1: Human remains have been identified as the missing 16-year-old.
The Source: This story is based on previous FOX 9 reporting and a news release from the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.